2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
169,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9814342
- Stock #: D8168
- VIN: 2GNFLBE38E6155112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.
The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 169,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
