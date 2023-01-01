Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

169,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
169,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9814342
  • Stock #: D8168
  • VIN: 2GNFLBE38E6155112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry

This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.

The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 169,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2022 RAM 1500 SPORT
 20,300 KM
$58,498 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 93,940 KM
$35,498 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 123,000 KM
$37,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory