2014 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9814342

9814342 Stock #: D8168

D8168 VIN: 2GNFLBE38E6155112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.