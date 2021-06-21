2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 275,487 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Crew Cab 153inch Ltz.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Short and long arm front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Four 12V DC power outlets
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Polished forged aluminum rims
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Overall height: 1,984 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,532 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,664 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
4WD Crew Cab 153inch LTZ
