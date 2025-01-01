Menu
This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today.

The 2014 Sonic is a great compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. The bold, sporty design of this Sonic demands attention everywhere it goes. The Sonics fuel economy is equal to or better than its subcompact rivals. Its ride and handling go from comfortable and responsive to certifiably sporty and enthusiastic whenever the mood strikes and it comes with lots of features that are pleasant surprises in this segment including streaming Bluetooth audio and the MyLink infotainment system.This sedan has 261,256 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, SiriusXM, Cruise Control

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

261,256 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

13112957

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
261,256KM
VIN 1G1JC5EH1E4186146

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,256 KM

Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, SiriusXM, Cruise Control


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today.

The 2014 Sonic is a great compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. The bold, sporty design of this Sonic demands attention everywhere it goes. The Sonic's fuel economy is equal to or better than its subcompact rivals. Its ride and handling go from comfortable and responsive to certifiably sporty and enthusiastic whenever the mood strikes and it comes with lots of features that are pleasant surprises in this segment including streaming Bluetooth audio and the MyLink infotainment system.This sedan has 261,256 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2014 Chevrolet Sonic