2014 Chevrolet Sonic

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Center Console: Full Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

OnStar Directions & Connections Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 6

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Diameter: 15

Surround Audio

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Electric power steering

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 983 mm

Tires: Width: 195 mm

Diameter of tires: 15.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Overall Width: 1,735 mm

Wheelbase: 2,525 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,306 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm

Rear Leg Room: 881 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,311 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm

Rear Head Room: 968 mm

Fuel Capacity: 46 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km

Power child safety locks

Selective service internet access

Curb weight: 1,230 kg

Overall Length: 4,039 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,351 L

Overall height: 1,516 mm

