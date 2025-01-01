Menu
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

212,497 KM

Details Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD 4dr 1LT

12395922

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD 4dr 1LT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,497KM
VIN 1GNKVGKDXEJ343619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 212,497 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Chevrolet Traverse