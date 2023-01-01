$13,990+ tax & licensing
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2014 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
Location
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
121,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10386561
- VIN: 3GNCJKEB3EL196503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
