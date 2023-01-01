2014 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10386561

10386561 VIN: 3GNCJKEB3EL196503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.