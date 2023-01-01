Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Trax

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10386561
  • VIN: 3GNCJKEB3EL196503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 233,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 186,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln Town Ca...
 63,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory