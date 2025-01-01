$9,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LTZ
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Buckle up for a thrilling ride in the 2014 Chev Trax LTZ - a sleek, sophisticated SUV that's ready to take on any adventure.
• Luxurious leather interior
• Newly installed brakes for a smooth, safe ride
• Toasty heated seats to keep you cozy all year round
This Trax LTZ is more than just a practical SUV - it's a true head-turner that will make you the envy of the neighborhood. With its powerful performance and stunning good looks, this vehicle delivers an unbeatable driving experience that will have you looking forward to every trip.
Whether you're tackling the daily commute or embarking on a epic road trip, the 2014 Chev Trax LTZ is the perfect companion to elevate your lifestyle. Treat yourself to the comfort, convenience and style you deserve.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS!
Designed by starline / Freepik
