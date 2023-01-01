2014 Chrysler 200

$12,498 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 6 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10282779

10282779 Stock #: D8223

D8223 VIN: 1C3CCBCG4EN194362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,699 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Remote Engine Start Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Convenience cruise Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION 140 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 64 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity Streaming Audio Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Driver's Power Seat Tires: P225/50R18 BSW AS Touring 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 3.43 Axle Ratio Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Polished

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.