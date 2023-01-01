$12,498+ tax & licensing
$12,498
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chrysler 200
Limited BLUETOOTH LEATH ROOF 18-AL
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
123,699KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10282779
- Stock #: D8223
- VIN: 1C3CCBCG4EN194362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,699 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Chrysler 200 is for sale today.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its drivers freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 123,699 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Driver's Power Seat, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBCG4EN194362.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Convenience
cruise
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
140 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
64 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity
Streaming Audio
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Driver's Power Seat
Tires: P225/50R18 BSW AS Touring
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
3.43 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Polished
