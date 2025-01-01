Menu
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with the 2014 Dodge DART SXT. This sleek sedan features a comfortable cloth interior, adjustable steering wheel, and bucket seats, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Stay cool with air conditioning, enjoy your favorite tunes through the AM/FM radio or satellite radio, and take advantage of power windows, locks, and mirrors for added convenience. Safety is paramount with features like ABS, traction control, and side airbags, while the HID headlights and fog lights enhance visibility. With two keys and a hardtop design, the DART SXT is ready to elevate your daily commute.

NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
79,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBB5ED925879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with the 2014 Dodge DART SXT. This sleek sedan features a comfortable cloth interior, adjustable steering wheel, and bucket seats, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Stay cool with air conditioning, enjoy your favorite tunes through the AM/FM radio or satellite radio, and take advantage of power windows, locks, and mirrors for added convenience. Safety is paramount with features like ABS, traction control, and side airbags, while the HID headlights and fog lights enhance visibility. With two keys and a hardtop design, the DART SXT is ready to elevate your daily commute.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Dodge Dart