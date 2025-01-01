Menu
Versatility and family-friendly comfort come together in the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. This spacious minivan offers:

• Seating for up to 7 passengers
• Tire Pressure Monitoring System for safety
• Power windows, locks, mirrors, and more for convenience
• 3rd row seating and wood trim for added style

*NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

Designed with busy families in mind, the Grand Caravan SE provides the space, features, and functionality you need to tackle any adventure. Its roomy interior and flexible seating configurations make it easy to load up the whole crew, while thoughtful amenities like cruise control and a rear defogger keep everyone comfortable on the road. Whether youre running errands or embarking on a family road trip, this Dodge minivan is your ticket to a smoother, more enjoyable drive.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

153,000 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

12457915

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7ER317964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan