2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatility and family-friendly comfort come together in the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. This spacious minivan offers:
• Seating for up to 7 passengers
• Tire Pressure Monitoring System for safety
• Power windows, locks, mirrors, and more for convenience
• 3rd row seating and wood trim for added style
*NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
Designed with busy families in mind, the Grand Caravan SE provides the space, features, and functionality you need to tackle any adventure. Its roomy interior and flexible seating configurations make it easy to load up the whole crew, while thoughtful amenities like cruise control and a rear defogger keep everyone comfortable on the road. Whether you're running errands or embarking on a family road trip, this Dodge minivan is your ticket to a smoother, more enjoyable drive.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
