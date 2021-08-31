2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 140,261 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Wgn Crew. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG7ER175192.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear captain chairs
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Driver knee airbags
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 999 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Curb weight: 2,050 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,751 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
4dr Wgn Crew
