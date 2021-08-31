2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 2 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8007174

Stock #: D6472

VIN: 2C4RDGDG7ER175192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,261 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Type of tires: Touring AS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Rear captain chairs Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Driver knee airbags Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 999 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm Rear Leg Room: 926 mm Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg Overall Length: 5,151 mm Overall Width: 1,998 mm Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm Curb weight: 2,050 kg Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,751 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights 4dr Wgn Crew

