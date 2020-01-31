2014 Fiat 500

5dr HB Sport!



This 2014 Fiat 500L is for sale today.



The 2014 Fiat 500L is a compact mini MPV capable of comfortably fitting four adults and their luggage. Fiat have bulked up the 500 and have created a retro lookalike in a whole new class.With a smart crossover styling the 2014 Fiat 500L is appealing to both sexes equally. With a comfortable and secure ride, plenty of head room and excellent fuel efficiency the 2014 Fiat 500L is one of the smarter choices on the market today.This hatchback has 148,255 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5dr Hb Sport.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZFBCFABH4EZ000416.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years!

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Overhead console: Mini

Center Console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Width: 7

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Tumble forward rear seats

Intercooled Turbo

AC power outlet: 1

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Electric power steering

Coloured dash trim

Painted aluminum rims

Wireless phone connectivity

Grille with chrome bar

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Front Head Room: 1,034 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Capacity: 50 L

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 983 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,388 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,456 mm

Overall height: 1,670 mm

Manual child safety locks

Rear Leg Room: 931 mm

Curb weight: 1,453 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,256 mm

Overall Width: 1,774 mm

Overall Length: 4,249 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,926 L

Wheelbase: 2,612 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,015 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125

Halogen projector beam headlights

