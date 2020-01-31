Menu
2014 Fiat 500

L Sport

2014 Fiat 500

L Sport

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,255KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4673511
  • Stock #: D4003
  • VIN: ZFBCFABH4EZ000416
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
5dr HB Sport!

This 2014 Fiat 500L is for sale today.

The 2014 Fiat 500L is a compact mini MPV capable of comfortably fitting four adults and their luggage. Fiat have bulked up the 500 and have created a retro lookalike in a whole new class.With a smart crossover styling the 2014 Fiat 500L is appealing to both sexes equally. With a comfortable and secure ride, plenty of head room and excellent fuel efficiency the 2014 Fiat 500L is one of the smarter choices on the market today.This hatchback has 148,255 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5dr Hb Sport.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZFBCFABH4EZ000416.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Center Console: Full with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Coloured dash trim
  • Painted aluminum rims
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 983 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,388 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,456 mm
  • Overall height: 1,670 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Leg Room: 931 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,453 kg
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,256 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,774 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,249 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,926 L
  • Wheelbase: 2,612 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,015 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 5dr HB Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

