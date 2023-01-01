Menu
2014 Ford Edge

144,930 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189587
  • Stock #: D8601
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC8EBB22127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Tricoat White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This 2014 Ford Edge is for sale today.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 144,930 kms. It's platinum tricoat white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK3JC8EBB22127.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

