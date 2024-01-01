2014 Ford Explorer

Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a versatile and feature-packed SUV? Check out this impressive 4WD vehicle thats perfect for both everyday driving and adventure.<br><br>Key Features:<br><br>Audio & Entertainment: Enjoy a premium sound experience with 12 speakers and a Sony audio system. Tune in to your favorite stations with AM/FM radio and SiriusXM, or play your own music using the CD player and MP3 capabilities.<br>Comfort & Convenience: Stay comfortable with heated and ventilated front seats, a memory seat for personalized settings, and adjustable pedals. The vehicle also features automatic temperature control, dual-zone A/C, and rear air conditioning.<br>Technology & Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to the rear parking sensors, exterior parking camera, and advanced safety features including dual front and side impact airbags, electronic stability control, and a low tire pressure warning system.<br>Performance & Handling: Equipped with a 3.16 axle ratio and four-wheel independent suspension, this SUV delivers a smooth and controlled ride. The 4WD system ensures excellent traction on various terrains.<br>Interior & Exterior: The spacious interior includes a split-bench third row seat, perforated leather-trimmed bucket seats, and a power liftgate for easy access to the cargo area. Exterior features include body-color bumpers, alloy wheels, and a stylish roof rack.<br>Convenience: Keyless entry, power windows, and power door mirrors make daily use a breeze. The vehicle also features a garage door transmitter, a trip computer, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls for added convenience.<br>Additional Features: Other highlights include a tachometer, compass, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, front and rear reading lights, and an outside temperature display.<br><br>This SUV is loaded with amenities designed to enhance your driving experience, making it an excellent choice for families and adventurers alike. Dont miss out on this incredible vehicle come take it for a test drive today!<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2014 Ford Explorer

189,817 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Explorer

Sport HEATED FRONT SEATS | TRAILER TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

Sport HEATED FRONT SEATS | TRAILER TOW PKG

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 11562993
  2. 11562993
  3. 11562993
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,817KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT5EGB92394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 189,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and feature-packed SUV? Check out this impressive 4WD vehicle thats perfect for both everyday driving and adventure.

Key Features:

Audio & Entertainment: Enjoy a premium sound experience with 12 speakers and a Sony audio system. Tune in to your favorite stations with AM/FM radio and SiriusXM, or play your own music using the CD player and MP3 capabilities.
Comfort & Convenience: Stay comfortable with heated and ventilated front seats, a memory seat for personalized settings, and adjustable pedals. The vehicle also features automatic temperature control, dual-zone A/C, and rear air conditioning.
Technology & Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to the rear parking sensors, exterior parking camera, and advanced safety features including dual front and side impact airbags, electronic stability control, and a low tire pressure warning system.
Performance & Handling: Equipped with a 3.16 axle ratio and four-wheel independent suspension, this SUV delivers a smooth and controlled ride. The 4WD system ensures excellent traction on various terrains.
Interior & Exterior: The spacious interior includes a split-bench third row seat, perforated leather-trimmed bucket seats, and a power liftgate for easy access to the cargo area. Exterior features include body-color bumpers, alloy wheels, and a stylish roof rack.
Convenience: Keyless entry, power windows, and power door mirrors make daily use a breeze. The vehicle also features a garage door transmitter, a trip computer, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls for added convenience.
Additional Features: Other highlights include a tachometer, compass, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, front and rear reading lights, and an outside temperature display.

This SUV is loaded with amenities designed to enhance your driving experience, making it an excellent choice for families and adventurers alike. Dont miss out on this incredible vehicle come take it for a test drive today!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport/North HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER INTERIOR | SELLING AS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Jeep Patriot Sport/North HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER INTERIOR | SELLING AS 182,295 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra TOURING GLS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra TOURING GLS 199,941 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier CARPLAY | for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier CARPLAY | 119,830 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer