$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
Sport HEATED FRONT SEATS | TRAILER TOW PKG
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 189,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
Audio & Entertainment: Enjoy a premium sound experience with 12 speakers and a Sony audio system. Tune in to your favorite stations with AM/FM radio and SiriusXM, or play your own music using the CD player and MP3 capabilities.
Comfort & Convenience: Stay comfortable with heated and ventilated front seats, a memory seat for personalized settings, and adjustable pedals. The vehicle also features automatic temperature control, dual-zone A/C, and rear air conditioning.
Technology & Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to the rear parking sensors, exterior parking camera, and advanced safety features including dual front and side impact airbags, electronic stability control, and a low tire pressure warning system.
Performance & Handling: Equipped with a 3.16 axle ratio and four-wheel independent suspension, this SUV delivers a smooth and controlled ride. The 4WD system ensures excellent traction on various terrains.
Interior & Exterior: The spacious interior includes a split-bench third row seat, perforated leather-trimmed bucket seats, and a power liftgate for easy access to the cargo area. Exterior features include body-color bumpers, alloy wheels, and a stylish roof rack.
Convenience: Keyless entry, power windows, and power door mirrors make daily use a breeze. The vehicle also features a garage door transmitter, a trip computer, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls for added convenience.
Additional Features: Other highlights include a tachometer, compass, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, front and rear reading lights, and an outside temperature display.
This SUV is loaded with amenities designed to enhance your driving experience, making it an excellent choice for families and adventurers alike. Dont miss out on this incredible vehicle come take it for a test drive today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
