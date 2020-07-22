2014 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Tumble forward rear seats Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Rear heat ducts with separate controls Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Silver grille Fuel Capacity: 70 L Overall Width: 2,004 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max cargo capacity: 2,285 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg Overall Length: 5,006 mm Wheelbase: 2,860 mm Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,011 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,557 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Curb weight: 2,057 kg Overall height: 1,788 mm Passenger knee airbags Stability control with anti-roll control SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio SYNC with MyFord Touch Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks LEATH NAV CAM P/GATE 7-PASS 2WD

