2014 Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 177,084 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath Nav Cam P/gate 7-pass 2wd. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K7D80EGA93038.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tumble forward rear seats
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Silver grille
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Overall Width: 2,004 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max cargo capacity: 2,285 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg
Overall Length: 5,006 mm
Wheelbase: 2,860 mm
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,011 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,557 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,057 kg
Overall height: 1,788 mm
Passenger knee airbags
Stability control with anti-roll control
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SYNC with MyFord Touch
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
LEATH NAV CAM P/GATE 7-PASS 2WD
