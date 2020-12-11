Menu
2014 Ford F-350

183,228 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2014 Ford F-350

2014 Ford F-350

Lariat ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | 5th Wheel

2014 Ford F-350

Lariat ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | 5th Wheel

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6336458
  • Stock #: 50-58
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT7EEA45179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 50-58
  • Mileage 183,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is Another Outstanding Opportunity Brought To You By AutoIQ!



New Arrival!



Check Out This 2014 F350 4X4 Crew Cab!



Clean Car Fax Report



LARIAT PACKAGE



This Truck Comes Nicely Equipped With Navigation System | Leather Seats | Trailer Tow Package | Trailer Brake Package | Reverse Sensing System | Reverse Camera System | Universal Garage Door | Heated Seats | Fog Lamps



Planning on Travelling Across the Country? You will be pleased to learn this F-350 is Equipped with a 5th Wheel!



Call or Click to Arrange a Closer Look



SPECIAL NOTE: This 2014 F350 is reserved for AutoIQ's Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Thank You.



And Buy with Complete Confidence! AutoIQ Proudly Offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee!



This Ford F350 is selling as one of our Advantage + Pre-Owned Vehicles!







Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

