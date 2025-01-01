$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Ford Fiesta
SE
2014 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,570KM
VIN 3FADP4EJXEM213635
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13420
- Mileage 162,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SYNC, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2014 Ford Fiesta is for sale today.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This hatchback has 162,570 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4EJXEM213635.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2014 Ford Fiesta is for sale today.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This hatchback has 162,570 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4EJXEM213635.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 89,421 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 119,461 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 138,338 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2014 Ford Fiesta