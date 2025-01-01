Menu
This 2014 Ford Fiesta is for sale today.

Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This hatchback has 162,570 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4EJXEM213635.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2014 Ford Fiesta

162,570 KM

SE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

162,570KM
VIN 3FADP4EJXEM213635

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13420
  • Mileage 162,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2014 Ford Fiesta is for sale today.

Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This hatchback has 162,570 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4EJXEM213635.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
