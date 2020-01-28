Menu
2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$10,198

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,763KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4605159
  • Stock #: D3943
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22EL364679
Exterior Colour
Tuxedo Black Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, ROOF PREM-ALLOYS BT HS!

This 2014 Ford Focus is for sale today.

It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This low mileage sedan has just 44,763 kms. It's tuxedo black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roof Prem-alloys Bt Hs.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3F22EL364679.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Short and long arm rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Electric power steering
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km
  • Max cargo capacity: 374 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 47 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
  • Overall Length: 4,534 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,824 mm
  • Overall height: 1,466 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,649 mm
  • Front Head Room: 973 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 965 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 843 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • SYNC with MyFord
  • Curb weight: 1,343 kg
  • Selective service internet access
  • ROOF PREM-ALLOYS BT HS

