Low Mileage, ROOF PREM-ALLOYS BT HS!



This 2014 Ford Focus is for sale today.



It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This low mileage sedan has just 44,763 kms. It's tuxedo black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roof Prem-alloys Bt Hs.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3F22EL364679.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Floor mats: Carpet front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6

Rear door type: Trunk

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Electric power steering

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Grille with chrome bar

Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 374 L

Fuel Capacity: 47 L

Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg

Overall Length: 4,534 mm

Overall Width: 1,824 mm

Overall height: 1,466 mm

Wheelbase: 2,649 mm

Front Head Room: 973 mm

Rear Head Room: 965 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm

Rear Leg Room: 843 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

SYNC with MyFord

Curb weight: 1,343 kg

Selective service internet access

ROOF PREM-ALLOYS BT HS

