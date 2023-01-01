$16,498+ tax & licensing
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2014 Ford Fusion
2014 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
104,399KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10128402
- Stock #: D8530
- VIN: 1FA6P0HD1E5373688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,399 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Ford Fusion is for sale today.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 104,399 kms. It's tuxedo black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P0HD1E5373688.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2