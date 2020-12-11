2014 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Remote, digital keypad power door locks Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Metal-look/piano black center console trim Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 996 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 960 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max Cargo Capacity: 453 L Fuel Capacity: 63 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 973 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm Wheelbase: 2,850 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,476 mm Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm Overall Length: 4,869 mm SYNC with MyFord Overall Width: 1,852 mm Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Selective service internet access Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,670 kg AWD NAV ROOF LEATH CAM 10W-SEAT HS

