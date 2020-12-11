2014 Ford Fusion

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 117,070 kms. It's deep impact blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Roof Leath Cam 10w-seat Hs. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0T99ER309351.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max Cargo Capacity: 453 L
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,476 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,869 mm
SYNC with MyFord
Overall Width: 1,852 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Selective service internet access
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,670 kg
