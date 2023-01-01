Menu
2014 Ford Transit Connect

0 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Momo Cars

905-688-9786

2014 Ford Transit Connect

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486719
  • Stock #: Kathy
  • VIN: NMOLS7F75E1146400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

