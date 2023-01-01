$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 10486719
- Stock #: Kathy
- VIN: NMOLS7F75E1146400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Momo Cars
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2