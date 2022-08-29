Menu
2014 Ford Transit Connect

400,196 KM

Details Description Features

Momo Cars

905-688-9786

2014 Ford Transit Connect

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

400,196KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9293722
  • Stock #: Cici
  • VIN: NM0LS7F75E1146400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 400,196 KM

Vehicle Description

MOMO CARS, we hand select our vehicles based on our customer preferences and market research to ensure they not only meet, but exceed our standards of reconditioning and value for our clients hard earned money. All of Momo Cars inventory is new to you and we treat them with the absolute best care. We supply all history known of our inventory, including CarFax reports. Momo Cars beliefs are not only giving our customers a very unique car buying experience, but providing grade A service and dedication. Momo Cars offers a no pressure sales environment and no haggle pricing that has been calculated with our new state of the art software program which allows us to price our vehicles at or below current market value. We believe that everyone deserves the best price without having to negotiate and cause stress on our clients. This allows our staff to give our undivided attention on finding the PERFECT vehicle to match our customers personality and overall lifestyle. Our Finance Manager, partners with an abundance of banks and credit unions and is highly skilled and experienced in dealing with all types of credit situations. Our Finance Manager also provides information on all available warranties and insurance that is available to our clientele. From GREAT CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY & CONSUMER PROPOSAL, WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! We also offer a very UNIQUE in-house lease to own program to provide every option available to our customers. Momo Cars is a family owned business since 2009 servicing Ontario. We are also one of the highest rated used car dealership in the Niagara Region! Buy with confidence and trust. Contact us today! (905) 688-9786.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Momo Cars

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

