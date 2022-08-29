$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
400,196KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: Cici
- VIN: NM0LS7F75E1146400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 400,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
