442 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6240
+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Sonoma Red Metallic*AWESOME LOOKING 20 INCH FUEL RIMS WITH AGRESSIVE BF GOODRICH ALL TERRAIN TIRES**BACK-UP CAMERA*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, *MARKET VALUE PRICING*, *BEDLINER*, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Cocoa/Dune w/Cloth Seat Trim, 3.5" Monochromatic Display Driver Info Centre, 4" Chrome Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), 6 Audio Speakers, ABS brakes, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Black Manual Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2" Colour Display, Single Zone Climate Control, Solar-Absorbing Tinted Glass, Trailering Package.Recent Arrival!EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveVisit our official truck centre located at 494 Merritt Street to view our full selection of used trucks and commercial vehicles. We offer finance options for every situation - No one works harder than Two Guys to get you driving! **Visit us today or apply online to receive pre-approval**Over 10,000 Customers Served at Two Guys! Serving Niagara for over 27 years we are a true local family business. Longstanding members of UCDA & OMVIC. We also offer to the public a full service automobile garage with 5 class A mechanics. Visit us at 258 Bunting Road, St. Catharines. Two Guys customers receive our preferred labour rates!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
442 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3