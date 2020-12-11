2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Suspension class: HD Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Painted steel rims Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 983 mm Wheelbase: 3,645 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Rear Leg Room: 879 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Overall height: 1,877 mm Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,829 mm Curb weight: 2,315 kg 4WD EXTCAB PWR-GROUP

