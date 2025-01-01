$11,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2014 GMC Terrain SLE - a sophisticated SUV that seamlessly blends power, technology, and style. Boasting a commanding presence on the road, this vehicle is equipped with a host of premium features, including air conditioning, cloth upholstery, an adjustable steering wheel, and a reverse camera to keep you confident and in control.
- Air conditioning for optimal comfort
- Cloth seating for a premium, durable feel
- Adjustable steering wheel for personalized driving
- Reverse camera for easy maneuvering
The 2014 Terrain SLE is more than just a practical SUV - it's a driving companion that enhances your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its powerful performance, advanced technology, and sleek design, this vehicle is the perfect choice for those who demand the best from their automotive experience.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
