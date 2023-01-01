$16,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr Touring
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
207,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10267461
- VIN: 2HKRM4H97EH123424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
