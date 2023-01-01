Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

207,000 KM

Details Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10267461
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H97EH123424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

1-877-880-4879
