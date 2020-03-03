2014 Honda CR-V

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

Wheel Width: 6.5

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Audio system memory card slot

Simulated wood dash trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Silver aluminum rims

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Overall Width: 1,820 mm

Wheelbase: 2,620 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm

Fuel Capacity: 58 L

Rear Head Room: 980 mm

Overall Length: 4,530 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg

Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm

Front Head Room: 964 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm

Manual child safety locks

Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L

Rear Leg Room: 972 mm

Overall height: 1,654 mm

Curb weight: 1,601 kg

AWD 5dr EX-L

