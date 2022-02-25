$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL
373,271KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8297991
- Stock #: D6717
- VIN: KMHD25LH8EU160777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 373,271 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT is for sale today.
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT checks all the must-have boxes for compact four-door hatchbacks. With its performance upgrades for 2014, Elantra GT receives a more powerful engine: a 173-horsepower four-cylinder -- a significant upgrade over last year's 1.8-liter engine with 148 hp and an optional sport-tuned suspension to help it compete with the more athletic hatchbacks in this class.This hatchback has 373,271 kms. It's shimmering silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 5dr Hb Auto Gl.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Driver knee airbags
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,296 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Overall Length: 4,300 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,444 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,282 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
5dr HB Auto GL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
