2014 Hyundai Elantra

Listing ID: 8297991

8297991 Stock #: D6717

D6717 VIN: KMHD25LH8EU160777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 373,271 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Beverage cooler in glovebox Driver knee airbags Overall height: 1,470 mm Rear Leg Room: 880 mm Overall Width: 1,780 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,296 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,650 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Overall Length: 4,300 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,444 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,282 kg Halogen projector beam headlights 5dr HB Auto GL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.