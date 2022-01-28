Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

86,473 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

86,473KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8254143
  • Stock #: 15589
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB5EG196092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15589
  • Mileage 86,473 KM

