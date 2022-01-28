$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth
86,473KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8254143
- VIN: 5XYZU3LB5EG196092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15589
- Mileage 86,473 KM
