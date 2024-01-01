Menu
Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF0EU056672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Driving Experience with the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

• New brakes and rotors for optimal performance
• Automatic liftgate for effortless cargo loading
• Powerful V6 engine and All-Wheel Drive capability
• Spacious third-row seating for the whole family
• Luxurious leather interior and sunroof for premium comfort

The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is the ultimate family-friendly SUV, designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its robust V6 engine and responsive All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV delivers the power and capability you need to tackle any road. The automatic liftgate and spacious third-row seating make it easy to load up and transport the entire crew, while the premium leather interior and sunroof provide a touch of luxury.

Whether you’re shuttling the kids to soccer practice or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Santa Fe XL is the perfect companion. Its advanced safety features, including an ABS system and backup camera, give you peace of mind, while the handsfree technology and Bluetooth connectivity keep you connected on the go. Experience the ultimate in convenience, comfort, and capability with the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

