$14,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Driving Experience with the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
• New brakes and rotors for optimal performance
• Automatic liftgate for effortless cargo loading
• Powerful V6 engine and All-Wheel Drive capability
• Spacious third-row seating for the whole family
• Luxurious leather interior and sunroof for premium comfort
The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is the ultimate family-friendly SUV, designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its robust V6 engine and responsive All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV delivers the power and capability you need to tackle any road. The automatic liftgate and spacious third-row seating make it easy to load up and transport the entire crew, while the premium leather interior and sunroof provide a touch of luxury.
Whether you’re shuttling the kids to soccer practice or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Santa Fe XL is the perfect companion. Its advanced safety features, including an ABS system and backup camera, give you peace of mind, while the handsfree technology and Bluetooth connectivity keep you connected on the go. Experience the ultimate in convenience, comfort, and capability with the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
