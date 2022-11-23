Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

144,972 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1672515220
  2. 1672515220
  3. 1672515220
  4. 1672515220
  5. 1672515219
  6. 1672515219
  7. 1672515216
  8. 1672515220
  9. 1672515220
  10. 1672515220
  11. 1672515220
  12. 1672515220
  13. 1672515220
  14. 1672515220
  15. 1672515220
  16. 1672515219
  17. 1672515219
  18. 1672515219
  19. 1672515219
  20. 1672515219
  21. 1672515252
  22. 1672515253
  23. 1672515254
  24. 1672515253
  25. 1672515253
  26. 1672515253
  27. 1672515253
  28. 1672515253
  29. 1672515254
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443694
  • Stock #: 039112
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF9EU039112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 144,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Nicely Loaded vehicle, V6, All Wheel Drive, XL, 6 Passengers, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, P. Seats, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Lane Departure Sensor, Parking Aid, Bluetooth, Back-Up-Camera, AM/FM CD Player, USB and AUX Input, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Heat/Air, with Rear Controls, Keyless entry, P. Rear Hatch, Towing Package with Hidden Trailer Installed, Only 144,960 Kms, Asking $16,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty. Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 6.74% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2009 Subaru Legacy S...
 209,580 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 188,230 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 114,222 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory