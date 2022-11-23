$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Luxury
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9443694
- Stock #: 039112
- VIN: KM8SNDHF9EU039112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 144,972 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Nicely Loaded vehicle, V6, All Wheel Drive, XL, 6 Passengers, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, P. Seats, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Lane Departure Sensor, Parking Aid, Bluetooth, Back-Up-Camera, AM/FM CD Player, USB and AUX Input, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Heat/Air, with Rear Controls, Keyless entry, P. Rear Hatch, Towing Package with Hidden Trailer Installed, Only 144,960 Kms, Asking $16,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty. Included.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 6.74% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
