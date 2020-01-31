LEATHER, SUNROOF, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS
This 2014 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 112,728 kms. It's radiant silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath Roof Hs P/seat Bt Alloys.
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: V
- Tires: Profile: 45
- Safety
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Seating
- Comfort
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Suspension class: Sport
- Security
- Windows
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- XM SATELLITE RADIO
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Wheel Width: 7.5
- Rear door type: Trunk
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Seatback storage: 2
- Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Simulated carbon fibre door trim
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Max cargo capacity: 464 L
- Fuel Capacity: 70 L
- Overall Length: 4,820 mm
- Overall Width: 1,835 mm
- Overall height: 1,470 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,795 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,403 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,395 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
- Rear Head Room: 945 mm
- XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Front Head Room: 970 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
- Leather/piano black shift knob trim
- Curb weight: 1,472 kg
- LEATH ROOF HS P/SEAT BT ALLOYS
