$17,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Jaguar XJ
Supercharged **ACCIDENT FREE**
2014 Jaguar XJ
Supercharged **ACCIDENT FREE**
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,226KM
VIN SAJXJ1CD7E8V71740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,226 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD SUPERCHARGED !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, 4X COOLED SEATS, 4X HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, QUAD CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER TRUNK, 20-IN ALLOYS
This 2014 Jaguar XJ is for sale today.
The pinnacle sedan of the Jaguar lineup, this XJ is the perfect combination of cutting edge technology, sporting vehicle dynamics, and opulent luxury. Its assertive styling turns heads and a roomy cabin gives you space to stretch out and enjoy the ride. While state-of-the-art systems keep you informed and entertained, the beauty and craftsmanship of this XJ are brought together with the power and driving experience you expect from a Jaguar. This sedan has 142,226 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Block Heater
130 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
82 L Fuel Tank
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged
2.56 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 950CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Panels
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
14 Speakers
Additional Features
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2014 Jaguar XJ