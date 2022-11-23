2014 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 4 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9372175

9372175 Stock #: D7716

D7716 VIN: 1C4NJCCB3ED797930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,478 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.