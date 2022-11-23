$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
134,478KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9372175
- Stock #: D7716
- VIN: 1C4NJCCB3ED797930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,478 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 134,478 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJCCB3ED797930.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
