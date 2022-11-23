Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

134,478 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

2014 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9372175
  • Stock #: D7716
  • VIN: 1C4NJCCB3ED797930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This 2014 Jeep Compass is for sale today.

The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 134,478 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJCCB3ED797930.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

