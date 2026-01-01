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<b>Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.<br><br> <br>This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.<br> <br>The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what youd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style.<br> <br>This SUV has 331,318 km. Its nice in colour. It has a 5 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJT0EC170994 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJT0EC170994</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.<br><b>**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**</b><br><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

331,318 KM

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2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

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2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

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Used
331,318KM
VIN 1C4RJFJT0EC170994

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15202
  • Mileage 331,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.


This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style.

This SUV has 331,318 km. It's nice in colour. It has a 5 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJT0EC170994.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/


**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee