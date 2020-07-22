2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 124,214 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd 4dr Overland. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCM7EC450854.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Independent Rear Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm front suspension
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Turn signal in mirrors
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including audio
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Genuine wood/chrome door trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
UConnect wireless connectivity
Driver adjustable suspension height
Clock: In-radio display
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Stability control with anti-roll control
Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,945 L
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.6 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
Overall Width: 1,943 mm
Overall height: 1,761 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,382 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
4WD 4dr Overland
