2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Radio data system Garage door transmitter Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Memorized Settings including audio Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Genuine wood/chrome door trim Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors UConnect wireless connectivity Driver adjustable suspension height Clock: In-radio display Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm Overall Length: 4,821 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm Fuel Capacity: 93 L Rear Leg Room: 980 mm Suspension Class: Off-Road Stability control with anti-roll control Wheelbase: 2,916 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 1,945 L Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 15.6 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg Overall Width: 1,943 mm Overall height: 1,761 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,382 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Rear reverse sensing system Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights 4WD 4dr Overland

