Conquer the open road with the rugged and versatile 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport. This off-road champion boasts:

Air conditioning to keep you cool
Cloth seats for all-day comfort
Adjustable steering wheel for customized control
Cruise control for effortless highway driving
Powerful traction control and ABS brakes for confident handling
Aftermarket Wheels with Falkin Tires

The Wrangler Sport is built to take you anywhere your adventurous spirit leads. With its proven 4x4 capabilities and iconic Jeep design, this SUV will elevate your daily commute and weekend explorations alike. Bring the freedom of the open road to your life.

NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAGXEL101309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

