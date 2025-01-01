$20,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the open road with the rugged and versatile 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport. This off-road champion boasts:
- Air conditioning to keep you cool
- Cloth seats for all-day comfort
- Adjustable steering wheel for customized control
- Cruise control for effortless highway driving
- Powerful traction control and ABS brakes for confident handling
- Aftermarket Wheels with Falkin Tires
The Wrangler Sport is built to take you anywhere your adventurous spirit leads. With its proven 4x4 capabilities and iconic Jeep design, this SUV will elevate your daily commute and weekend explorations alike. Bring the freedom of the open road to your life.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS!
Designed by starline / Freepik
Gaston's Auto Sales
