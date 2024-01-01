Menu
$8,988

2014 Kia Soul

178,004 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,004KM
VIN KNDJP3A50E7713216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!



Redesigned inside and out, this years Kia Soul is better in every way with new revised styling, better equipped interiors and improved fuel efficiency. This 2014 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



Kia has nailed the daring-but-darling design aesthetic with the 2014 Soul. People love the look of the Soul, and we're guessing you might too. As a bonus that cute exterior houses a surprisingly plush interior for the price and more passenger space than you might imagine.This wagon has 178,004 kms. It's ice silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Heated Seats| Bluetooth| Aluminum Wheel| Steering Wheel Audio Control| Air Conditioning| Remote Keyless Entry| Cruise Control

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
