+ taxes & licensing
416-509-3058
125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6
416-509-3058
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD
Fully loaded with leather seats, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, Bluetooth, back up camera, parking sensors, blind spot sensors, Navigation system, sunroof, proximity key, push start, two sets of keys, auxiliary input, USB port, heated windshield, alloy wheels, much more.
Mileage: 177260 km
Price: $16495
Financing and extended warranty available.
HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.
For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.
Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed
We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6