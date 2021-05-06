Menu
2014 Lexus IS 250

179,976 KM

$17,299

+ tax & licensing
$17,299

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2014 Lexus IS 250

2014 Lexus IS 250

SPORT

2014 Lexus IS 250

SPORT

Location

Car Town Motors

125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,299

+ taxes & licensing

179,976KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7044785
  • VIN: JTHCF1D24E5005871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,976 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD

Fully loaded with leather seats, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, Bluetooth, back up camera, parking sensors, blind spot sensors, Navigation system, sunroof, proximity key, push start, two sets of keys, auxiliary input, USB port, heated windshield, alloy wheels, much more.

Mileage: 177260 km

Price: $16495

Financing and extended warranty available.
HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

St. Catharines

125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6

