2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Comfort Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Beverage cooler in glovebox Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Type of tires: Run flat AS Run flat tires Chrome door trim Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Overall Length: 4,359 mm Overall Width: 1,786 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,355 mm Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,547 L Rear Leg Room: 976 mm Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg Rear Head Room: 985 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm Front Hip Room: 1,362 mm Curb weight: 1,475 kg Overall height: 1,557 mm Wheelbase: 2,699 mm ROOF LEATH HS BT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.