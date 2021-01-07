This 2014 Mercedes Benz B-Class is for sale today.
Two years on the market, and this 2014 Mercedes Benz B-Class is not slowing down with an added electric model in the line up. With the large variety of engines both gas and diesel and this latest electric addition, this B Class is becoming a buyers favorite not only due to the large selection, but also thanks to the overall excellent quality and refinement by Mercedes Benz.This hatchback has 109,170 kms. It's calcite white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI SOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roof Leath Hs Bt.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Comfort
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Run flat tires
Chrome door trim
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Overall Length: 4,359 mm
Overall Width: 1,786 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,547 L
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Rear Head Room: 985 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,362 mm
Curb weight: 1,475 kg
Overall height: 1,557 mm
Wheelbase: 2,699 mm
ROOF LEATH HS BT
