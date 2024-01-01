$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350 4MATIC
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
215,649KM
VIN WDDGF8JB1EA899471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,649 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is for sale today.
Comfortable, luxurious and composed. This C Class is seeing the last year of this model, and yet it is still very relevant in the field on compact sedans, always loaded with the latest of tech options and safety features. As always, like any other Mercedes Benz, this C Class is simply quality and elegance in a tightly packed luxurious package with an excellent design and respectable on road performance.This sedan has 215,649 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
