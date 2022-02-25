$29,998+ tax & licensing
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
83,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8328657
- Stock #: D6743
- VIN: WDDHF9HB8EB060461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Mercedes Benz E-Class is for sale today.
With a much sleeker design, and a much more advanced cockpit, this E Class is hastily becoming one of the most impressive mid size sedans. A selection of body styles lets you enjoy in the grandness of this luxurious E Class. Whether its a hybrid, diesel or anything else in between, expect the premium performance without having to sacrifice fuel economy. All in all, this revised E class and its exceptionally comfortable rear seats, is a definite top pick among luxury sedans.This sedan has 83,700 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 195HP 2.1L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Diesel Nav Roof Leath Cam P/seats Mem Hs P-s/w.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Split rear bench
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Twin Turbo
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Fuel Type: Diesel
Headlight cleaners with washer
Run flat tires
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Rear Head Room: 970 mm
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Overall Width: 1,854 mm
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Max cargo capacity: 540 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Curb weight: 1,845 kg
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Wheelbase: 2,874 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,370 kg
Overall Length: 4,879 mm
LED low beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
AWD DIESEL NAV ROOF LEATH CAM P/SEATS MEM HS P-S/W
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2