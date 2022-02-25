2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$29,998 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328657

8328657 Stock #: D6743

D6743 VIN: WDDHF9HB8EB060461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,700 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Twin Turbo Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Fuel Type: Diesel Headlight cleaners with washer Run flat tires Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim Memorized Settings including steering wheel Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Overall height: 1,450 mm Rear Head Room: 970 mm Fuel Capacity: 80 L Overall Width: 1,854 mm Front Head Room: 963 mm Max cargo capacity: 540 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Curb weight: 1,845 kg Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND Wheelbase: 2,874 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,370 kg Overall Length: 4,879 mm LED low beam projector beam headlights Type of tires: Run-flat AS Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation AWD DIESEL NAV ROOF LEATH CAM P/SEATS MEM HS P-S/W

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.