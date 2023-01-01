Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

186,000 KM

Details Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

FWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

FWD 4dr

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368255
  • VIN: WMWZB3C58EWM32590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

2011 Lincoln Town Ca...
 63,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 171,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 295,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory