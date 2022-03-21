Menu
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

61,130 KM

Details Description

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

COUNTRYMAN

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

61,130KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8916094
  Stock #: D7287
  VIN: WMWZB3C5XEWR38311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman is for sale today.

From its spacious and very supportive seats, to the upscale interior the driver and passengers are surrounded by and the poised handling it delivers regardless of the road conditions or surface. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, it's ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether you're driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features.This low mileage wagon has just 61,130 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

