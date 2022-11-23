Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Altima

203,249 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1670017348
  2. 1670017348
  3. 1670017348
  4. 1670017348
  5. 1670017345
  6. 1670017346
  7. 1670017346
  8. 1670017347
  9. 1670017346
  10. 1670017347
  11. 1670017347
  12. 1670017346
  13. 1670017346
  14. 1670017346
  15. 1670017345
  16. 1670017346
  17. 1670017346
  18. 1670017347
  19. 1670017348
  20. 1670017347
  21. 1670017400
  22. 1670017400
  23. 1670017399
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9358201
  • Stock #: 359036
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN359036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,249 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 155,668 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX
 175,358 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX
 346,527 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory