Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

202,750 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

  1. 1675783814
  2. 1675783814
  3. 1675783814
  4. 1675783814
  5. 1675783813
  6. 1675783814
  7. 1675783815
  8. 1675783815
  9. 1675783815
  10. 1675783815
  11. 1675783815
  12. 1675783814
  13. 1675783813
  14. 1675783814
  15. 1675783814
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

202,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591199
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM3EC649831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 202,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Well kept 7 passenger SUV. Runs and drives excellent. You will not be disappointed. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clean And Shine Auto Sales

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 202,750 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 214,025 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST
 182,150 KM
$19,700 + tax & lic

Email Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-2542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory