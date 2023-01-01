Menu
2014 RAM 1500

208,872 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST,Quad Cab, 4X4, HEMI, Back Up Camera

2014 RAM 1500

ST,Quad Cab, 4X4, HEMI, Back Up Camera

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

208,872KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163001
  • Stock #: 240858
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT8ES240858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 208,872 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L, V8, HEMI, 4X4, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Soft Tonneau Cover, New Tires, New Brakes, Runs and Drives Excellent, Only 208,872 Kms, Asking $14,995 Kms, Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

