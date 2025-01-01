Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 multimedia centre</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2014 Ram 1500 is for sale today. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 165,030 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=B8ZJbKLPfeGkPmdFeGhhTAL4bI/gHfry target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT2ES429070 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT2ES429070</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2014 RAM 1500

165,030 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12087241

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,030KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT2ES429070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 multimedia centre


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2014 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 165,030 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT2ES429070.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2007 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 295,909 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2008 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 265,369 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 165,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500