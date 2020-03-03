2014 RAM 1500

Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Black grille Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Rigid axle rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

Automatic locking hubs

Vinyl Floor Covering

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Rear bench

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

HD auxilliary transmission cooler

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7

Fold-up cushion rear seats

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Audio system memory card slot

Black bumpers

Vinyl seat upholstery

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Electric power steering

Argent styled steel rims

Clock: In-radio display

Front Head Room: 1,041 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Overall Width: 2,017 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.8 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 98 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.8 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 881 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

Overall height: 1,974 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Overall Length: 5,817 mm

Wheelbase: 3,556 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm

Urethane steering wheel trim

Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Curb weight: 2,407 kg

Manual child safety locks

HEMI 4X4 SXT-PKG 20 -ALLOYS SIDE-BARS

