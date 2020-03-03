Menu
2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,890KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689633
  • Stock #: D4017
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT9ES279152
Exterior Colour
Black Clearcoat
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HEMI 4X4 SXT-PKG 20 -ALLOYS SIDE-BARS!

This 2014 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 130,890 kms. It's black clearcoat in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi 4x4 Sxt-pkg 20 -alloys Side-bars.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT9ES279152.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Rear bench
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • HD auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Black bumpers
  • Vinyl seat upholstery
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Argent styled steel rims
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,017 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.8 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.8 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
  • Overall height: 1,974 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Overall Length: 5,817 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Curb weight: 2,407 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • HEMI 4X4 SXT-PKG 20 -ALLOYS SIDE-BARS

