$32,500+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 3500
SLT
2014 RAM 3500
SLT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
183,331KM
Used
VIN 3C63R2DLXEG281298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,331 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors
This 2014 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab pickup has 183,331 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R2DLXEG281298.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2014 RAM 3500