Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors</b><br> <br> This 2014 Ram 3500 is for sale today. <br> <br>This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab pickup has 183,331 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R2DLXEG281298 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R2DLXEG281298</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2014 RAM 3500

183,331 KM

Details Description

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 3500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 3500

SLT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,331KM
Used
VIN 3C63R2DLXEG281298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,331 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors

This 2014 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab pickup has 183,331 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R2DLXEG281298.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2009 Pontiac G6 GT 98,182 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline ADAP-CC LEATH HTD-SW for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline ADAP-CC LEATH HTD-SW 127,805 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 127,140 KM $17,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 3500